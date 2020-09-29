NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Preds Ink Cooley to Entry Level Deal

September 29, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced today that the team has signed goaltender Devin Cooley to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Cooley spent three seasons at the University of Denver from 2017-20, posting a 1.93 goals-against average and .927 save percentage in 32 career NCAA games. During the 2019-20 campaign, the 6-foot-5, 192-pound goaltender appeared in nine games for the Pioneers, going 4-3-2 with two shutouts - one of which earned him NCHC Goalie of the Week honors on Dec. 13 vs. Colorado College - and a 2.08 goals-against average.

After appearing in three games as a freshman in 2017-18, Cooley flourished in 20 starts as a sophomore in 2018-19, sharing Denver's team MVP award with fellow goalie Filip Larsson as well as the Pioneers' award for most improved player. He posted a .933 save percentage - the second-highest in Denver school history - and was named NCHC Goalie of the Week twice, finishing the season with an 11-6-2 record, four shutouts and a 1.85 goals-against average as the Pioneers reached the 2019 Frozen Four.

Undrafted, the Los Gatos, CA native began the 2016-17 season with the NAHL's Springfield Jr. Blues and moved to the BCHL's Wenatchee Wild, helping his team to a spot in the Mainland Division final. The year prior, Cooley, a product of the San Jose Jr. Sharks youth hockey program, appeared in 19 games with the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks, going 6-6-2.

Check out the Milwaukee Admirals Statistics

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2020


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew