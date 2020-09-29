Preds Ink Cooley to Entry Level Deal

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced today that the team has signed goaltender Devin Cooley to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Cooley spent three seasons at the University of Denver from 2017-20, posting a 1.93 goals-against average and .927 save percentage in 32 career NCAA games. During the 2019-20 campaign, the 6-foot-5, 192-pound goaltender appeared in nine games for the Pioneers, going 4-3-2 with two shutouts - one of which earned him NCHC Goalie of the Week honors on Dec. 13 vs. Colorado College - and a 2.08 goals-against average.

After appearing in three games as a freshman in 2017-18, Cooley flourished in 20 starts as a sophomore in 2018-19, sharing Denver's team MVP award with fellow goalie Filip Larsson as well as the Pioneers' award for most improved player. He posted a .933 save percentage - the second-highest in Denver school history - and was named NCHC Goalie of the Week twice, finishing the season with an 11-6-2 record, four shutouts and a 1.85 goals-against average as the Pioneers reached the 2019 Frozen Four.

Undrafted, the Los Gatos, CA native began the 2016-17 season with the NAHL's Springfield Jr. Blues and moved to the BCHL's Wenatchee Wild, helping his team to a spot in the Mainland Division final. The year prior, Cooley, a product of the San Jose Jr. Sharks youth hockey program, appeared in 19 games with the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks, going 6-6-2.

