Preds Acquire Carcone from Ottawa for Magwood

December 21, 2020







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced Monday that the team has acquired forward Michael Carcone from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Zach Magwood.

Carcone spent the 2019-20 season with the AHL's Belleville Senators, where he posted 27 points (13g-14a) in 59 games. It was the third time in the 5-foot-10, 172-pound winger's career he has hit the 27-point mark, and he scored least 13 goals for the third time since the start of his AHL career in 2016-17.

Undrafted, the Ajax, Ont., native is a veteran of 250 career AHL contests spent with Belleville, the Toronto Marlies and Utica Comets and has posted 53 goals and 116 points. After posting 27 points (15g-12a) in 2017-18 with Utica, he set career highs in goals (20), assists (24) and points (44) in 2018-19 and tacked on an additional 10 points (6g-4a) in 13 Calder Cup Playoff contests with Toronto to close out the season. Prior to turning pro, Carcone played two seasons for the QMJHL's Drummondville Voltigeurs from 2014-16, tallying 130 points (59g-71a) in 116 games for a rate of 1.12 points per game.

Magwood played parts of two season in Milwaukee, accumulating five goals and nine assists in 48 games.

