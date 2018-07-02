Predators Sign Zac Rinaldo to Two-Way Deal

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced Monday that the club has signed forward Zac Rinaldo to a one-year, two-way contract for 2018-19.

Rinaldo spent last season with the Arizona Coyotes, recording seven points (5g-2a) and 44 penalty minutes in 53 games. It was his sixth NHL season - he has amassed 34 points (14g-20a) and 699 penalty minutes in 328 career games since making his debut in 2011. Prior to joining the Coyotes for the 2017-18 season, he had stints with the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers and the American Hockey League's Providence Bruins and Adirondack Phantoms.

The 5-foot-10, 192-pound forward got his start in the NHL in 2011 as a member of the Flyers, who were coached by current Predators Head Coach Peter Laviolette. Rinaldo produced 14 points (5g-9a) and 317 penalty minutes during parts of three seasons under Laviolette's watch in Philadelphia from 2011-14.

Originally drafted in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft by the Flyers, the Hamilton, Ont., native has also notched 23 points (11g-12a) and 466 penalty minutes in 126 career games at the AHL level. He played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League from 2006-10 before joining the professional ranks, posting 27 goals, 42 assists and 644 penalty minutes in 185 games with Toronto, Mississauga, London and Barrie.

The Admirals will play their home opener on Saturday, October 13 at 6 pm at Panther Arena, while the rest of the schedule will be released later this summer

