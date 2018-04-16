Predators Sign Tyler Gaudet to Two-Way Deal

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the club has signed forward Tyler Gaudet to a one-year, two-way contract.

Gaudet had six points (2g-4a) in 21 games with the Admirals, including his first career power-play goal last Saturday night, after being acquired on Feb. 26 from Arizona. He tallied a career-high 28 points (13g-15a) in 69 AHL games with Milwaukee and the Tucson Roadrunners this season, posting three multi-point efforts. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound center has a goal and three assists in 20 games at the NHL level, all of which have come with the Arizona Coyotes.

Undrafted, Gaudet played two seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds from 2012-14, recording 69 points (29g-40a) and a +25 rating in 99 games. After spending his first two professional seasons with the AHL's Portland Pirates, he made his NHL debut on April 11, 2015, and scored his first NHL goal on Feb. 18, 2016, vs. Dallas. Gaudet has appeared in 248 games with four different AHL teams, posting 31 goals and 52 assists for 83 points.

