Predators Sign Carrier to 3-Year Deal

April 15, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced today that the team has signed defenseman Alexandre Carrier to a three-year contract through the 2022-23 season.

Carrier was on pace to post the best statistical season of his professional career prior to the AHL's suspension of play on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In only 55 games in 2019-20, compared to his 76 games in 2018-19, the blueliner produced the exact same number of goals and assists (5g-32a-37pts). Carrier's 32 assists this season are good for the top spot among all Milwaukee skaters, and his 37 total points put him in first among Admirals defensemen. He also ranks fifth in the AHL in blueliner assists.

Making his NHL debut on Jan. 17, 2017 at Vancouver, Carrier then appeared in one more game with Nashville two nights later against Calgary, tallying one shot on goal. This season, he appeared in three games with the Predators and posted a plus-two rating.

Originally drafted by Nashville in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Carrier has played in 276 career AHL games with the Admirals, producing 141 points (20g-121a), the most by a Milwaukee blueliner since the team joined the AHL in 2001. In addition to being named an AHL All-Star in 2016-17 and 2019-20, he is the only Admirals defenseman to tally 100 career assists since the team joined the AHL. The Quebec City, Que., native played four seasons with the QMJHL's Gatineau Olympiques prior to turning pro, recording 137 points (29g-108a) in 242 games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.