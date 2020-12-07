Predators Loan Six Players to Florida

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced today that the team has loaned forwards Lukas Craggs, Patrick Harper, Tanner Jeannot, Cole Smith and Josh Wilkins and goaltender Devin Cooley to the ECHL's Florida Everblades until the start of the 2020-21 training camps for Nashville or Milwaukee.

Craggs and Jeannot both saw time with the Everblades - Nashville's secondary developmental affiliate - during the 2019-20 season, but played a majority of their games with the Admirals. As a rookie, Craggs skated in 23 games with the Ads, posting three goals and three assists and 16 penalty minutes. He also played in 12 games for Florida, tallying 11 points (6g-5a) and a +8 rating; Jeannot notched five goals and 15 assists for 20 points and 87 PIMs in 57 games for Milwaukee and featured in three contests with the Everblades, posting five points (4g-1a).

Wilkins appeared in 56 games for Milwaukee during his rookie campaign, amassing 15 points (3g-12a) while playing primarily as a center. Harper, Smith and Cooley are each entering their rookie professional seasons, with all three having spent the 2019-20 season playing collegiate hockey. Harper matched his NCAA-career high in points with 37 (14g-23a) as a senior for Boston University; Smith rounded-out his four-season tenure at North Dakota with a career-high 18 points (11g-7a); and Cooley recorded a 2.08 goals-against average in nine appearances in goal for the University of Denver.

The Everblades begin their 23rd ECHL season - and second as a Nashville affiliate - on Dec. 11 against the Jacksonville IceMen.

