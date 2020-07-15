Predators Ink Sean Malone to One-Year Deal

July 15, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Sean Malone to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2020-21 season worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $100,000 at the AHL level.

Malone skated in 58 games with the AHL's Rochester Americans in 2019-20, tallying 30 points (12g-18a), tied for the second-most on the team. The 6-foot, 196-pound center also matched his AHL career high in goals with 12 - tied for the third-most on the Americans - and had a +15 rating, the best mark among Rochester forwards. It was Malone's third professional season - he has appeared in 169 career AHL contests, all with the Americans, and has recorded 28 goals and 65 points. He has also suited up in one career NHL game, coming on April 8, 2017 with the Buffalo Sabres against the Florida Panthers.

Originally drafted by the Sabres in the sixth round (159th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Malone spent four seasons at Harvard University from 2013-17, including three as teammates with current Predators/Admirals forward Colin Blackwell. He compiled 99 points (42g-57a) in 115 games with Harvard, winning two ECAC championships (2014-15 and 2016-17) and earning a spot on the 2017 ECAC All-Tournament Team. Internationally, the Buffalo, N.Y., native represented the United States at the 2013 World U-18 Championship, taking home a silver medal while picking up an assist in seven games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.