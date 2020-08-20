Pre-Order Food Deals Available for August 29 Swing for Your Swag & Bingo Night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have added a several food options available for pre-order for the club's busy Saturday, August 29, with Swing For Your Swag batting practice from 4-7 p.m. and Bingo Night beginning at 7:30 p.m. from 121 Financial Ballpark.

Swing For Your Swag offers fans the chance to win a Jumbo Shrimp swag pack, 2021 season ticket and souvenir store shopping spree by hitting from the batter's box at 121 Financial Ballpark. For just $10, fans will receive a jumbo hot dog, popcorn and either a 12 oz. beer or small soda plus five swings from a pitching machine to try to hit a home run. An additional five swings cost $5.

For the club's popular Bingo Night, fans will receive one beer and 10 Bingo cards - one card for each game played for just $10. Additional Bingo card books may be purchased on-site for $5 while supplies last. The first Bingo game will begin at 7:30 p.m. To purchase entry in advance, fans may call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 or via this link.

The following prizes will be awarded to winners of the 10 Bingo Night games, with the grand prize being a Jumbo Shrimp jersey:

1: (Straight Line) Ronnie Van Zant Bobblehead

2: (X) Jumbo Shrimp Jersey

3: (T) Two Jumbo Shrimp Neck Pillows

4: (Baseball Diamond) Jumbo Shrimp Flag

5: (H) Two Jumbo Shrimp Hats

6: (Border) Two Jumbo Shrimp Neck Pillows

7: (X) Ronnie Van Zant Bobblehead

8: (Small Square) Florida Man Night Bobblehead

9: (Pyramid) Jose Fernandez Marlins Bobblehead

10: (Goal Post) Jumbo Shrimp Jersey

Food options, which may be ordered for either event, must be pre-purchased by Wednesday, August 26, by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 or ordering via this link. The menu is as follows:

ENTRÃES

OPTION 1- $40

Pizza cut in 8 or 12 slices (up to three toppings can be selected: pepperoni, pineapple, peppers, onions, mushrooms, bacon). (4) Large Souvenir Popcorn.

OPTION 2 - $40

(4) Souvenir Helmet Shrimp & Pulled Pork Nachos: BBQ Pork, Mayport Jumbo Shrimp topped with green onions and cheese.

DESSERTS

OPTION 1 - $30

Funnel Cake Fries Explosion

1 lb. of Funnel Cake Fries with strawberry glaze, swirl of whipped cream, and topped with cherries. Serves four.

OPTION 2 - $30

Hot Cookie

Two enormous, freshly-baked chocolate chip cookies, topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup. Serves four.

Free parking is available in the grass lot behind the video board, with entry to the ballpark at the Third Base Gate. Entry is cashless. Additionally, no outside food or beverage is permitted. Full concessions and adult beverages will be available for purchase and also cashless, meaning guests must come prepared with card payment options. The Jumbo Shrimp Souvenir Store will also be open for card payment options.

All Jumbo Shrimp employees will be wearing face coverings throughout the event and all guests will be required to wear face coverings upon entry and while they move about the ballpark. Face coverings may be removed once guests arrive to their socially distanced table or area.

