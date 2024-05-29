Pre Match Report & Starting XI - TELUS Canadian Championship - PFC vs ATO

May 29, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - - Pacific FC meets Atlético Ottawa in the second leg of the quarter finals of the TELUS Canadian Championship. The first leg of the quarter finals was played in Ottawa on May 8, with a 0-0 result. Here's everything you need to know about tonight's match:

Path to Progression: Outside of a nil-nil draw that would be settled in penalty kicks, the Tridents need to win outright to advance because of the "away goal" rule. The rule states that if the number of goals scored by each team over two legs is equal, the team that has scored more goals away from home will win the tie.

Familiar Faces: The two teams are quite familiar with each other up to this point of the month as this will be their third time matching up against one another. In their second matchup of the month, which was a regular season game, the Tridents fell 1-0 in a hard-fought battle against Ottawa at home.

TELUS Canadian Championship History: The Tridents had a good run in the 2023 TELUS Canadian Championship, making it all the way to the semi-finals, but were defeated by the Vancouver Whitecaps. This matchup is the first between Pacific FC and Atlético Ottawa in a Canadian Championship. to the post match media conference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89141134025?pwd=xKezvEzbm58Mx01rGiHKSWv7kJ1QmL.1

