Pratto's Slam, Olivares' Ninth-Inning Homer, Help Chasers Out-Slug Mud Hens

TOLEDO, Ohio -- First baseman Nick Pratto launched a go-ahead grand slam in the fifth inning and right-fielder Edward Olivares smacked a go-ahead two-run home run in the ninth inning to lead the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 14-12 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Wednesday at Fifth Third Field. The game, which lasted 4:33, was the longest game of the season for Omaha (43-29).

Olivares' homer came after Toledo (41-31) tied the game, 12-12, in the bottom of the eighth inning. Pinch-hitting with runners on first and second and two outs, Yariel Gonzalez ripped a first-pitch, two-run, game-tying RBI double down the right-field line against right-hander Joel Payamps (Win, 2-1).

Payamps struck out the side in order in the bottom of the ninth to secure the win after Olivares gave the Chasers the lead in the top of the ninth with a two-out, two-run, go-ahead home run against left-hander Robbie Ross Jr. (Loss, 2-8).

Omaha led, 12-10, following the top of the fifth inning, the last of seven consecutive half-innings with at least one run scored. The Chasers plated the game's first run when left-fielder Anderson Miller sliced an RBI single to left in the second inning against right-hander Drew Hutchison. The Mud Hens promptly took the lead in the bottom of the second on a two-run home run by Christin Stewart and back-to-back-to-back doubles by Dylan Rosa, Cole Peterson, and Jacob Robson.

Omaha responded in the top of the third, scoring five runs on four hits. Olivares scored the first run of the inning after drawing a walk, moving to third on an errant pickoff throw, and scoring on a wild pitch. Then, with two outs, centerfielder Kyle Isbel laced an RBI double to bring in designated hitter Ryan McBroom. Following a pitching change and an infield single by second baseman Lucius Fox, catcher Sebastian Rivero put the Chasers back in front with a two run double. Rivero scored the final run of the inning on a double by Miller.

Isbel finished the game 1-for-4 with a double to extend his hitting streak to 14 games.

Toledo tied the game, 6-6, in the bottom of the third, when Aderlin Rodriguez hit a two-run homer against right-hander Eddie Butler. Omaha bounced back in the top of the fourth, plating two runs on an RBI double by Pratto and an error by Rodriguez at third that allowed Pratto to score.

The Mud Hens went back ahead, 10-8, in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring four runs on two hits and four walks. After Butler led the game with runners on first and second and nobody out, right-hander Grant Gavin entered and allowed a two-run single. After walking Kody Clemens to load the bases, Gavin issued two bases-loaded walks-one to Rodriguez and another to JaCoby Jones-that put Toledo in front.

Pratto finished the back-and-forth with his blast in the fifth after Rivero led off the inning with a double and the Chasers loaded the bases on a pair of two-out walks. With the bases loaded and two outs, Pratto crushed a 2-0 pitch from Wladimir Pinto over the right-center field fence to give Omaha a 12-10 lead. It was Pratto's third Triple-A home run and second grand slam after he hit a go-ahead grand slam in Sunday's win over St. Paul. Pratto finished the game 3-for-5 with two doubles, a grand slam, and five RBIs.

The Storm Chasers continue their six-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday at Fifth Third Field in Toledo, Ohio, when right-hander Jackson Kowar (7-2, 2.13) faces right-hander Pedro Payano (1-3, 5.15). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT and coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. CT with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

After a two-week road trip with series against Toledo and Columbus, the Storm Chasers return to Werner Park for a two-week homestand from August 10-22 featuring six games against the Iowa Cubs and six game against the Columbus Clippers. For tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

