PPL Center Donates Food to Lehigh Valley Organizations During Coronavirus Pandemic

Allentown, PA - This week PPL Center's Food Services & Hospitality team donated three pallets of food to the Salvation Army's Allentown locations and Second Harvest Food Bank to help provide for the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to growing concerns relating to COVID-19, various upcoming PPL Center events have been postponed or rescheduled, including the remainder of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms hockey season which was suspended until further notice at the decision of the American Hockey League (AHL). With these changes to PPL Center's event calendar, the Food Services & Hospitality team at PPL Center made the decision to help out the community where possible during these uncertain times by donating food to local organizations to prevent waste and elevate distribution to those in need.

Head Chef Andrew Wissa delivered a van full of fresh fruits and vegetables to both Salvation Army locations in Allentown, including their food bank and shelter for women and children. Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley also picked up a large delivery weighing 1,840 pounds on Wednesday for distribution to people in need through area non-profits.

"The Lehigh Valley community is an essential part of our operation at PPL Center and it is very important to us to support our neighbors," explained Jim Brooks, owner of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms hockey team. "The Salvation Army and Second Harvest Food Bank do incredible things for our community and we were thrilled to contribute to their efforts during this time of need."

For more information on The Salvation Army, visit: https://pa.salvationarmy.org/lehigh-valley/

For more information on Second Harvest Food Bank, visit: http://shfblv.org/

