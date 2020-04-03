PPE Donation Drive Set for April 4-5 at Frawley Stadium

Wilmington, DE - Local non-profit organization Donate Delaware has arranged to host a donation drive for PPE and other essential medical supplies in the parking lot of Frawley Stadium - home of the Wilmington Blue Rocks - on Saturday, April 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

As local healthcare providers continue to anticipate a "surge" in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in our region, Donate Delaware is assisting in the fight against COVID-19 in Delaware by collecting donations of PPE and other essential medical supplies from the general public. All items collected will be donated to hospitals within The First State. The Frawley Stadium drive will benefit Saint Francis Healthcare and the Wilmington VA Medical Center.

To donate items, vehicles are asked to simply pull up outside of the main entrance of Frawley Stadium, located at 801 Shipyard Drive, Wilmington, DE 19801. Volunteers will approach each vehicle and remove items to be donated, minimizing person-to-person contact.

Donors should place items in the trunk of their vehicle and keep their windows rolled up. Anyone experiencing upper respiratory symptoms should not visit the donation drive.

Items especially needed include:

Regular protective face masks

N95 masks

Face shields

Gowns

Surgical caps/protective caps

Eyeglass shields/goggles

Nasal testing swabs

Lysol or Clorox wipes

Hand sanitizer

Other donations of any kind also will be gratefully accepted.

"We know that businesses, schools, and other organizations may have these types of cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment, and may be willing to donate them to this greater cause," said Dan Sinnott, President and CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare. "We have been so moved by the generous donations made by so many already, and we are inspired to continue caring for this community as we have for 95 years. Together, we will survive this battle."

In addition to the Frawley Stadium drive benefitting Saint Francis Healthcare and the Wilmington VA Medical Center, Donate Delaware is hosting an additional drive in Wilmington at the Brandywine Town Center, located at 5329 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803, through Saturday, April 4. That drive, benefitting Nemour/Alfred I. duPont Hospital For Children, runs daily from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

