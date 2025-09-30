Powering Change Through Football in Hamilton
Published on September 30, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video
Hamilton Tiger-Cats alumni John MacDonald and Less Browne joined community leaders and youth for a football clinic promoting understanding, connection, and the spirit of Truth and Reconciliation.
Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from September 30, 2025
- Stampeders Release Vaughns - Calgary Stampeders
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hamilton Tiger-Cats Stories
- Wilborn Released
- Hamilton Tiger-Cats Clinch Playoff Berth and Secure Home Playoff Game
- Tiger-Cats Sign American Defensive Lineman Jose Ramirez
- Hamilton Sports Group Appoints Jim Lawson as Vice Chair
- Tiger-Cats Sign American Offensive Lineman Joey Lombard to Practice Roster