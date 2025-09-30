Powering Change Through Football in Hamilton

Published on September 30, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







Hamilton Tiger-Cats alumni John MacDonald and Less Browne joined community leaders and youth for a football clinic promoting understanding, connection, and the spirit of Truth and Reconciliation.







