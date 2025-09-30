Powering Change Through Football in Edmonton

Published on September 30, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







Capital Power and the Edmonton Elks joined local leaders and youth for a football clinic focused on learning, connection, and reflection in support of Truth and Reconciliation.







