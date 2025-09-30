Powering Change Through Football in Edmonton
Published on September 30, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Capital Power and the Edmonton Elks joined local leaders and youth for a football clinic focused on learning, connection, and reflection in support of Truth and Reconciliation.
