Power Unveils 2020 Weekly Promotions and Theme Nights

February 13, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - West Virginia Power News Release





CHARLESTON, W.Va. - With Opening Day a little less than two months away, the West Virginia Power is excited to unveil the first part of its promotional schedule for the 2020 season, detailing all of the weekly promotions and major nights coming to Appalachian Power Park.

All of the weekly promotions are set for another go-round in Charleston's downtown facility this summer, but with a few twists, including postgame fireworks shows shifting from Friday to Saturday evenings. Meanwhile, the Power's promotional slate is highlighted by the fifth edition of BrewFest CharlieWest, the team's second annual Pride Night and African American Heritage Night, a spectacular Independence Celebration, Faith and Family Night, and Nick Jr. Night featuring a special character appearance!

The club's full giveaway series will be debuted next week.

Weekly Promotions:

Monday (Family Buck Night) - The best deal for the whole family in Minor League Baseball is back once again this year, and now EVERYTHING is just one dollar, even box seats! You can get your tickets, hot dogs, popcorn, and 12-ounce Pepsi products all for just a buck each. Don't miss one of our five Family Buck Nights this year!

Tuesday (Rock 105 Two for Tuesday) - It's a 2-for-1 special at Appalachian Power Park! Fans can purchase two tickets for the price of one at the Power Box Office, along with select concessions to be announced each homestand. Additionally, if the Power wins any Tuesday home game, everyone in attendance can run the bases postgame. Make sure you're at Appalachian Power Pack for each of our nine two-for-one special deals!

Wednesday (Pets in the Park Night - starting in May) - There's nothing better than spending an evening with your favorite furry friends at the ballpark! Bring your pets to the game for just $3.00 per pet pass, with all of the proceeds going to various animal-related charities. Our five-part Pets in the Park series kicks off May 20!

Thursday (Rock 105 Thirsty Thursday) - Come quench your thirst at Appalachian Power Park on Thursday evenings with our fantastic drink specials of $2.00 cans and 20-ounce beverages throughout the game. If you're a college student, you can get two tickets for the price of one with a valid student ID at the Power Box Office! We have 12 Thirsty Thursdays sprinkled throughout the year, so you have plenty of chances to take advantage of this deal!

Saturday (Postgame Fireworks) - New for 2020, most of the Power's postgame fireworks shows will light up the night sky on Saturday evenings (as well as on Opening Night and Friday, July 3)! Make sure you come check out the Kanawha Valley's best pyrotechnical show most Saturday nights, and 10 times total throughout the season.

Sunday (Kidz Sunday Funday presented by Shawnee Sports Complex) - On Sundays, we let the kids have their time in the spotlight! All kids ages 12 and younger can run the bases after the final out, as well as play catch in the outfield before the game. They can also get their favorite Power players' autographs postgame. Additionally, by signing up for our phenomenal Sheetz Power Kidz Club, kids can receive free tickets to Sunday home games throughout the season, as well as participate in other fun activities at the ballpark and around Charleston.

The Power's Opening Weekend is loaded up with fun, beginning on Opening Night, Thursday, April 9, when the team hosts the Hickory Crawdads to kick off its 16th season of baseball in the downtown facility. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m., and Rock 105 Thirsty Thursday specials will be available! Also, be sure to come downtown early to check out our pregame parade, as well as stick around after the final out for postgame fireworks.

The fun continues on Saturday afternoon with the return of a fan-favorite, BrewFest CharlieWest! Following the 2:05 p.m. game, fans of legal drinking age can sample beers from around the state of West Virginia on the concourse while enjoying lively music and games. Ticket packages with beer vouchers start at $30! Opening Weekend also includes two giveaways and a Kidz Sunday Funday.

Power Up the Pride Night, the team's annual pride celebration, makes it way back to the downtown facility on Thursday, June 11. Last season, Pride Night was a smashing success, drawing more than 3,200 fans to the ballpark. Just like last year, Pride Night will include Thirsty Thursday specials, as well as have numerous LGBTQ organizations out at the yard.

The Power will honor America's independence with their Salute to Service Independence Celebration, presented by AARP, on Friday, July 3. A limited edition bobblehead will be available while supplies last, and all fans will be treated to the best patriotic fireworks display in the Kanawha Valley!

A little more than a week later, the ballpark will be jamming on Faith and Family Night, presented by Mako Medical Laboratories, which is set for Saturday, July 11. Fans will be treated to a night full of music and celebration, with several special guests hitting the stage, as well as a postgame fireworks show and an appearance by two PBS Kids favorites, Daniel Tiger and Cat in the Hat!

The month of August rolls in with our second-ever African American Heritage Night on Tuesday, August 4, an evening that saw the Power draw its best Monday night crowd since July 2013 last season. This year's event, in addition to another stellar pregame talent showcase, will feature education programming for kids to learn more about local and national African American heritage. Also, anyone ages 18 and younger could have their design featured as the logo for that evening. For details on this year's logo design contest, email lindsey@wvpower.com!

The first homestand in August also includes Back to School Night on Friday, August 7, with a giveaway courtesy of Todd Judy Ford. This year, our education commemoration rolls into Saturday, August 8, with Nick Jr. Night, featuring an appearance from Blue from Blue's Clues, and of course, another stellar postgame fireworks show.

The Power's full list of giveaways for the 2020 season will be announced next week, while the team's full promotional slate will be available online soon. Please note that all dates, times and details for any promotions throughout the 2020 season are subject to change, so stay tuned to the Power's website and social media channels for the most up-to-date information throughout the season.

Season tickets and mini plans for the 16th season of West Virginia Power baseball are available online now. For more information on the 2020 season at Appalachian Power Park, call the Power at 304-344-2287 or visit www.wvpower.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from February 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.