Power to Host PBR WV Panhandle Series Tournament

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Appalachian Power Park will host the Prep Baseball Report West Virginia Panhandle Series Tournament this weekend, beginning Friday, July 10 and running through Sunday, July 12. Travel teams of various age groups will face each other in a pool play-style tournament throughout the three-day span. Friday's slate of games will commence at 10:30 a.m., while Saturday and Sunday's play will kick off at 8 a.m. A full schedule for this event can be found on PBR's website.

General Admission tickets for this event are $5.00 per person and are available to the general public. Fans can only purchase tickets at the Power Box Office during the event, with each ticket granting access to that entire day's slate of games. Limited concessions will be available for purchase at the Charlie's Pub stand located behind section 110 on the first-base side of the concourse.

Fans will have select seating options during the event, with certain areas of the seating bowl and group areas roped off to promote social distancing. Signage will be in easy-to-view locations around the ballpark directing fans to the proper seating locations and number of occupants permitted per table. Anyone entering the ballpark is required to follow local and state health guidelines for social distancing, including staying at least six feet apart from other fans (excluding those that are in your party) when you are walking around the facility, using the restrooms and sitting in your seats. Fans are strongly encouraged to wear masks while inside Appalachian Power Park, but they are not required.

By purchasing a ticket and entering the facility, fans are assuming their own liability for any illnesses they may contract during the event, including COVID-19. The West Virginia Power will maintain the cleanliness of Appalachian Power Park to the standards required by the West Virginia Health Department. Any fans presenting symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to: fever, sore throat, cough, chills, shortness of breath, body aches and lose of sense of smell and/or taste, will not be given access to the facility.

All games will last a maximum time of 2 hours and 15 minutes, with no inning beginning after 2 hours of play. The next game will begin 15 minutes after the conclusion of the preceding one. A live stream of all games will be available on the Prep Baseball Report West Virginia Facebook page. Full coverage of the tournament, including a schedule, results, player profiles and rosters will be provided on PBR's website, Scout Blog and social media platforms.

Members of the media will be permitted into the facility as well, with first-come, first-serve limited seating available in the Media Room located inside the third-base side Press Box. Only media with proper working credentials will be permitted to enter the ballpark. There will be no field or clubhouse access for media members during the event. Any media who cannot attend the event that would like scores relayed to them should e-mail David Kahn at [email protected]

For up-to-date information on the PBR WV Panhandle Series Tournament and future 2020 events at Appalachian Power Park, please visit www.wvpower.com or follow the Power on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

