Power Streaming UFC 252 Pay-Per-View August 15

August 7, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - West Virginia Power News Release





CHARLESTON, W.Va. - On Saturday, August 15, the West Virginia Power will stream the live pay-per-view of UFC 252, featuring the World Heavyweight Championship between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier, on the videoboard at Appalachian Power Park.

In 2018, light heavyweight champion Cormier shocked the world when he stopped Miocic to become a two-division titlist. However, Miocic evened the score with "DC" in emphatic fashion a year later, setting the stage for what promises to be an epic showdown between two of the best heavyweights of all-time.

General admission tickets for this event are $15.00 per person and are available online only beginning Saturday, August 8, at 10 a.m. EST. Fans can purchase tickets through the official Eventbrite page only. In order to gain admission to Saturday's event, fans can print their tickets at home and bring them to the gate, or download them to their mobile device via the Eventbrite app.

The Morris Street gate, located behind the right-field corner, will open at 7 p.m. All fans in attendance are required to wear face coverings when entering the facility, walking around the concourse, using the restrooms and waiting in concession lines. Fans are only permitted to remove their masks when they are seated.

Socially-distant seating (maximum of 4 people together) is available in the seating bowl, with yellow caution tape marking off unavailable seats. Fans are also allowed to sit on the field on a first-come, first-serve basis. There will be private 10-foot sections marked on the field for your specific group. You are permitted to bring a blanket for seating, but no tents or chairs will be allowed into the stadium. Anyone found in violation of these social distancing requirements may be asked to leave the facility without warning and will not be issued a refund for their ticket(s).

Limited food and beverage options will be available at the Charlie's Pub stand located behind Section 110 on the first-base side, as well as on the field, where there will be beer and water available for purchase. Fans cannot bring any outside food or beverages into the stadium.

This unique fight-viewing experience at Appalachian Power Park is made possible by Joe Hand Promotions, the nation's premier distributor of premium sports and live entertainment to thousands of venues around the United States.

This event will occur rain or shine. Please contact Jeremy Taylor at [email protected] with any questions regarding the event. Any media that would like to attend the event should contact David Kahn at [email protected] for more details.

This event will occur rain or shine. Please contact Jeremy Taylor at [email protected] with any questions regarding the event. Any media that would like to attend the event should contact David Kahn at [email protected] for more details.

