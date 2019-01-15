Power Signs Key Free Agent to Front Office Staff

January 15, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - West Virginia Power News Release





CHARLESTON, W.Va. - As the West Virginia Power prepares for its 15th season and the South Atlantic League All-Star Game at Appalachian Power Park, the franchise has signed Rod Blackstone to the front office staff, Power Managing Partner Tim Wilcox announced today. Blackstone, better known around Charleston and Minor League Baseball as "The Toastman", recently completed his responsibilities as the Deputy Mayor of Charleston under Mayor Danny Jones.

"The All-Star Game and our new affiliation with the Seattle Mariners mean that 2019 will be a season of tremendous promise and some important transitions," Wilcox said. "With Rod's unlimited enthusiasm for Power baseball, his connections throughout our community and understanding about how fun minor league baseball can be, his experience and positive attitude will make a difference for us."

Blackstone became a free agent earlier this month when Mayor Jones retired after four terms. He will serve as a consultant for the front office staff to work on plans for the SAL All-Star Game, help build the team's sponsorship base, improve connections with fans, businesses and organizations and try to make the ballpark experience more fun and memorable for anyone who comes to Appalachian Power Park. On game days, he will still be found leading cheers, making toast, plotting other ways to distract opponents and joining the fun with fans in and around the Toast Section and Rowdy Alley.

"Rod was a tremendous asset to the City of Charleston during his tenure in local government," added General Manager Tim Mueller. "And certainly, he has been invaluable to our franchise. No one engages fans in the fun of the ballpark better or shares a more contagious joy for minor league baseball in the stands and beyond. We are excited to see that enthusiasm excel and thrive within our front office."

"I've always been very serious about how much fun it is to be at a Power game with family and friends," Blackstone said, "I'm very much looking forward to the opportunity to make the future of Power baseball more fun, more vibrant and more financially secure. This is a great opportunity for me to help write a new chapter in the history of the West Virginia Power and build a bright future for professional baseball in my city."

The West Virginia Power opens its 15th season, and first as an affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, on April 4 in Greenville S.C., with the home opener slated for April 11 at Appalachian Power Park. The 2019 South Atlantic League All-Star Game will be played in Charleston on June 18. For more information on this hire or to purchase tickets for the 2019 season or All-Star Game, visit wvpower.com or call (304) 344-BATS.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from January 15, 2019

Power Signs Key Free Agent to Front Office Staff - West Virginia Power

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.