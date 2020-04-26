Power Issues Statement on Contraction Rumors

April 26, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - West Virginia Power News Release





CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The West Virginia Power has released the following official statement regarding recent articles stating that a decision has been made to contract 40-plus teams, including the Power, from Minor League Baseball starting with the 2021 season:

Despite these reports, the Power would like to emphasize that there has been no decision made between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball in relation to the proposed contraction of 42 teams from MiLB after the 2020 season. Our team, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and her staff, Governor Jim Justice and his staff at the state and local levels, our Senators and Congressional representatives, the South Atlantic League and Minor League Baseball are working tirelessly to ensure that Power baseball remains in Charleston for the 2021 season and beyond. The negotiating teams are continuing their discussions, with the goal of reaching a mutually beneficial long-term agreement in the near future.

Power Owner and Managing Partner Tim Wilcox: "We are very thankful to have such a supportive community and fanbase in Charleston, the state of West Virginia, and beyond, and we will continue to fight this matter for you."

When MLB and MiLB reach a decision surrounding the Professional Baseball Agreement for the 2021 season, we will provide an update via our social media channels and on our website. Until that time, we appreciate your continued outpouring of support in this matter.

We look forward to providing baseball for you in Charleston in 2020, and hopefully for many years to come. Stay safe, stay healthy and practice social distancing. We will see you at Appalachian Power Park soon!

This statement is the only official comment the West Virginia Power will make at this time regarding this situation, as current negotiations are still ongoing.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 26, 2020

Power Issues Statement on Contraction Rumors - West Virginia Power

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.