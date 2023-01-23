Power Alley Podcast with Steve Goldberg
January 23, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
BUFFALO, NY - Many of the key contributors to the Buffalo Bisons 2022 success joined the team after starting the season with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Steve Goldberg saw firsthand the impact those players had in the Eastern League last year, as the broadcasting and media relations manager for the team.
Goldberg shares his thoughts on the progress of Orelvis Martinez throughout the course of last season. Where could the organization's top position player prospect start the 2023 season? Goldberg discusses that with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro.
The pair also chat about what Goldberg saw from top prospect Ricky Tiedemann in his short stint with the Fisher Cats late in the 2022 season. Also, they talk about who could be the next to make the jump from Double-A to the International League and make an impact for the Bisons this coming season.
To find out some of the names to keep an eye on this season, check out the latest edition of the 'Power Alley Podcast.'
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/buffalobisons/power-alley-episode-38-steve-goldberg
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from January 23, 2023
- Jumbo Shrimp to Hold Food & Beverage Job Fairs on February 1 & 11 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Power Alley Podcast with Steve Goldberg - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Power Alley Podcast with Steve Goldberg
- Bisons Mourn Passing of Ted Savage
- Tickets Now on Sale for 3rd Annual Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game (May 7) at Sahlen Field
- Blue Jays Announce Five Players Signed Including RHP Casey Lawrence
- Toronto Blue Jays Announce Several Minor League Signings Including 2022 Bisons RHP Casey Lawrence