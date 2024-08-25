POV: Marco Reus Makes DEBUT for @lagalaxy!
August 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 25, 2024
- San Jose Earns First Road Win Over RSL Since 2021 Behind Goals from Cristian Espinoza, Amahl Pellegrino - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall 1-0 to Toronto FC in Return to MLS Play - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sporting KC Soars to 3-0 Win Over Orlando - Sporting Kansas City
- LA Galaxy Earn 2-0 Shutout Victory Over Atlanta United FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- Timbers Roar Back to Draw St. Louis City SC 4-4 at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Atlanta United Falls 2-0 at Los Angeles Galaxy - Atlanta United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Ties with Portland Timbers at Providence Park - St. Louis City SC
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-0 to Austin FC - Nashville SC
- Goals from Gallagher, Bukari Lead Austin FC to Road Win Over Nashville - Austin FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.