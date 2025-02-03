Poulin, Fast and Desbiens Named PWHL 3 Stars of the Week Presented by Shark Beauty Canada

February 3, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - Montréal Victoire forward Marie-Philip Poulin, Toronto Sceptres defender Renata Fast, and Victoire goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens have been named the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) '3 Stars of the Week' presented by Shark Beauty Canada following games from Jan. 27-Feb. 2.

FIRST STAR - MARIE-PHILIP POULIN, F, MONTRÉAL VICTOIRE

With a hat trick in Montréal's 4-1 victory against Ottawa Wednesday and two goals four minutes apart in the second period of a 2-1 road triumph over the New York Sirens Sunday, Poulin doubled her goal total for the season and helped the first-place Victoire stretch their winning streak to five games. The Victoire captain played a pivotal role in Montréal's three-win week, contributing five of the team's nine regulation goals and sealing Thursday's 4-3 shootout victory over Toronto with the winning goal. Her hat trick was the first in the PWHL this season and the second of Poulin's PWHL career; she had three goals against New York on Jan. 10, 2024. With 10-2- 12 in 14 games, Poulin has matched her goal total for last season and has helped Montréal expand its first-place lead over Minnesota to six points. She is now tied with Toronto's Natalie Spooner for most career regular-season goals with 20 and leads the current campaign with 10; Toronto's Hannah Miller is second with 7. This marks Poulin's fourth Three Stars Of The Week recognition of the 2024-25 season and her second stint in the top spot, which she also achieved for the week of Jan. 6-12.

SECOND STAR - RENATA FAST, D, TORONTO SCEPTRES

Fast had points in all three of Toronto's games last week. She had a career-high goal and two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss at Minnesota, added an assist and took a season-high six shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss at Montréal, then scored the game-winning goal on the power play to help the Sceptres collect a 4-2 victory over Ottawa at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Saturday. The Sceptres boast the PWHL's most powerful power play with 13 goals, and Fast has had a hand in nine of the scores (2-7- 9). Her power-play point total, which leads the league, has been a key component in Toronto's 28.9% success rate on the advantage, a significant lead over Minnesota's 20.9%. With 3-10- 13 in 15 games for the season, Fast has tied her point total across all 24 games last season and is tied for the team scoring lead with Miller (7-6- 13) and second overall among PWHL defenders behind Minnesota's Claire Thompson (3-11- 14). Fast also now has a three-game point streak to go with her season-opening six-game point streak (1-5- 6).

THIRD STAR - ANN-RENÉE DESBIENS, G, MONTRÉAL VICTOIRE

Desbiens made 31 saves in the victory over Ottawa Tuesday and 23 more in the triumph at New York Sunday, improving her statistics across three critical goaltending categories. Desbiens raised her season's record to 8-1-1, lowered her PWHL-leading goals-against average (among netminders with 240 or more minutes of playing time) to 1.77 and improved her league-leading save percentage to .935 in helping Montréal carry its surge into the international break. The 30-year-old from Clermont, Québec, has surpassed her victory total for all of last season, when she was 7-5-4, and after allowing only a single goal in each of last week's contests, Wednesday against Ottawa and Sunday in New York, has permitted just 18 goals in her 10 games. Her eight victories lead the PWHL, ahead of the six by Minnesota's Maddie Rooney, Boston's Aerin Frankel and New York's Corinne Schroeder, who are tied for second. Desbiens' save percentage leads Schroeder's .933 by a whisper, while her goals-against average leads Rooney (1.96) and Schroeder (1.98).

The PWHL '3 Stars of the Week' presented by Shark Beauty Canada are announced each Monday throughout the regular season and playoffs, encompassing games from the previous Monday through Sunday. Points will be awarded to each selection and will help determine rankings at the end of the year.

First Star = 30 Points

Second Star = 20 Points

Third Star = 10 Points

PWHL '3 Stars of the Week' presented by Shark Beauty Canada Standings:

Marie-Philip Poulin (MTL) = 90 Points

Abby Boreen (MTL) = 50 Points

Alex Carpenter (NY) = 40 Points

Erin Ambrose (MTL) = 30 Points

Sarah Fillier (NY) = 30 Points

Emerance Maschmeyer (OTT) = 30 Points

Alina Müller (BOS) = 30 Points

Susanna Tapani (BOS) = 30 Points

Claire Thompson (MIN) = 30 Points

Michela Cava (MIN) = 20 Points

Kendall Coyne Schofield (MIN) = 20 Points

Renata Fast (TOR) = 20 Points

Megan Keller (BOS) = 20 Points

Hannah Miller (TOR) = 20 Points

Kateřina Mrázová (OTT) = 20 points

Corinne Schroeder (NY) = 20 Points

Ann-Renée Desbiens (MTL) = 10 Points

Taylor Heise (MIN) = 10 points

Hilary Knight (BOS) = 10 Points

Sidney Morin (BOS) = 10 points

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.