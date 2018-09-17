Potomac Nationals Unveil 2019 Carolina League Schedule

Woodbridge, VA - The Potomac Nationals are happy to announce their 2019 Carolina League regular season schedule, the 42nd season in Potomac Baseball franchise history.

Off of the franchise's 10th Northern Division Championship, the P-Nats will play 70 games at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium, and 70 games spread across the other nine Carolina League ballparks, which will include a brand new facility for the Fayetteville (Houston Astros) organization.

Potomac is set to open the campaign at home for the second consecutive season, after the club started on the road in both 2016 and 2017. Northwest Federal Field will host Potomac vs. Fayetteville on Thursday, April 4th. It will be the first game in franchise history for the still to be named affiliate of the Astros, and a rematch of the hurricane-shortened one-game 2018 Mills Cup Championship. After a four-game series vs. Fayetteville, the P-Nats will host the Carolina Mudcats (Milwaukee Brewers) for three games before they head out for the first of four seven-game road trips on the calendar. Potomac will also host the Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago White Sox), and Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox) in April.

The road schedule gets underway at BB&T Ballpark in Winston-Salem, NC vs. the Dash on Thursday, April 11th. In April, the P-Nats will play the Dash for four games, make their lone trip regular season trip to Lynchburg, VA to take on the rival Hillcats, make the first of two trips to face off with the Mudcats, and wrap up the month with another series in Winston-Salem. Potomac plays in Winston-Salem for eight of the first 28 games, after the P-Nats played just one series at the home of the Dash over the 140-game 2018 schedule.

The calendar is even across the board, as Potomac will play 14 home games in every month of the season, April through August, while the only games in September on the regular season schedule will be on the road. The P-Nats will play more games vs. the Southern Division (41) at home than the Northern Division (29), and host a game on Easter, Sunday, April 21st, Memorial Day, Monday, May 27th, and Independence Day, Thursday, July 4th.

Carolina Mudcats (Milwaukee Brewers): 7 at home, 7 on the road

Down East Wood Ducks (Texas Rangers): 7 at home, 4 on the road

Fayetteville (Houston Astros): 10 at home, 7 on the road

Frederick Keys (Baltimore Orioles): 7 at home, 16 on the road

Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Indians): 7 at home, 3 on the road

Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs): 7 at home, 7 on the road

Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox): 6 at home, 3 on the road

Wilmington Blue Rocks (Kansas City Royals): 9 at home, 12 on the road

Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago White Sox): 10 at home, 11 on the road

Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium in Frederick, MD will act as Potomac's "home away from home," with 16 games at the ballpark of the Keys. With just 10 games against the Hillcats and nine games against the Red Sox, Potomac will barely travel to the Roanoke area, which houses both franchises. On the opposite end, Potomac will play both the Dash and the Fayetteville club far more than their respective franchises in the 2018 season.

Game times for the 2019 season, as well as promotional information for all 70 home games, are to-be-determined, and will be announced at a later date. The full 2019 schedule is attached, and it can also be found on Potomacnationals.com.

The Potomac Nationals of the Carolina League play at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge, Virginia, and are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The Potomac Nationals have claimed five Carolina League Championship titles (1982, 1989, 2008, 2010, and 2014) and 10 CL Northern Division Championships. Sponsorship opportunities for the P-Nats' 2019 season and beyond are available, as well as all-inclusive corporate picnic outings to watch the future stars of the Washington Nationals at The Pfitz. 2019 Potomac Nationals season tickets and mini plans will be on sale soon. For more information on Potomac Nationals 2019 season tickets, mini plans, group outings, picnic packages, fundraisers, and all things Red, White, and Blue, visit the P-Nats online at www.potomacnationals.com, follow the P-Nats on Facebook (@PotomacNationals), Twitter (@PNats42), and Instagram (@pnats42), or call the Potomac Nationals' Extreme Custom Collision Ticket Office at 703-590-2311.

