Potential Season Ticket Holders Open House August 1

Are you thinking of becoming a quarter, half or full season ticket holder? Come see us on Tuesday, August 1 from 4:30-6:00 P.M. to walk around the arena and check on seating availability for the 2023-2024 season. The trophy will also be available for photos! This is a free event, open to the public. Guests should enter using Gate 1 or 12 at the front of Berglund Center Coliseum.

If you have questions, please contact our ticketing team:

Andrew King

Andrew@railyarddawgs.com

Warren Payne

Warren@railyarddawgs.com

Hans Roskosh

Hans@railyarddawgs.com

