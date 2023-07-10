Potential Season Ticket Holders Open House August 1
July 10, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
Are you thinking of becoming a quarter, half or full season ticket holder? Come see us on Tuesday, August 1 from 4:30-6:00 P.M. to walk around the arena and check on seating availability for the 2023-2024 season. The trophy will also be available for photos! This is a free event, open to the public. Guests should enter using Gate 1 or 12 at the front of Berglund Center Coliseum.
If you have questions, please contact our ticketing team:
Andrew King
Andrew@railyarddawgs.com
Warren Payne
Warren@railyarddawgs.com
Hans Roskosh
Hans@railyarddawgs.com
