Pot of Gold Fundraiser Kicks off with Jersey Auction

July 15, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles have announced that the team will be continuing the efforts for the "Pot of Gold" fundraiser for 3-year old Jayce Vogel with an online auction that includes all of the 2020 "Pot of Gold" signed, authentic team jerseys, a selection of signed Colorado Avalanche jerseys, as well as an authentic, one-of-a-kind goalie mask signed by Hunter Miska. The auction will begin on Monday, July 27th at 2pm MT and will conclude on Monday, August 3rd at 2pm MT. Fans can view the items and place their bids by downloading the Handbid app and searching for Colorado Eagles. In addition, fans can also support the Vogel family by making a donation via the Handbid app.

The specialty-themed "Pot of Gold" jerseys were originally scheduled to be worn by the team on March 21st, but the suspension of the 2019-20 AHL season due to COVID-19 forced the cancellation of that contest. Due to the shortened season, Jayce and the Vogel family will now be honored as the 2021 "Pot of Gold" recipients and all of the funds raised from the auction will be added to the fundraising effort that will go directly to the family.

At just 6 months old, Jayce was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic neuroblastoma, a cancerous tumor that begins in nerve tissue of infants and very young children. For a year, Jayce was being cared for and treated at Children's Hospital Colorado. He was later referred to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York for treatment, which would require monthly trips - sometimes in excess of 18 days - from their family's home in Timnath, to New York City, where Jayce would undergo painful treatments of immunotherapy. After enduring over a year and a half of tough travel back and forth for Jayce and his family he's since finished five more rounds of chemotherapy and 12 rounds of immunotherapy.

In addition to his neuroblastoma, he is the only child in the world known to have a condition called VIP (vasoactive intestinal peptide), which has not responded to traditional treatment options. Most children that have VIP are cured upon tumor removal, and the few that have needed more have either responded to a specific medicine, or unfortunately passed away. For Jayce, there is no known cure, but rather only maintenance while Jayce's cancer matures.

The Colorado Eagles will continue to keep fans apprised of the latest developments as it relates to the offseason and the resumption of summer events. Team staff can continue to be reached by phone at (970) 686-7468 or via the direct messaging feature on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. In addition, a full list of staff emails can be found at ColoradoEagles.com under the 'Team' tab.

