Pot of Gold Fundraiser Begins with $30,000 Donation to Three-Year Old Cancer Patient
September 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has raised $30,000 as a part of the annual "Pot of Gold" fundraiser for three-year old Jayce Vogel of Timnath. The efforts began last month with the auction of the 2020 "Pot of Gold" jerseys, which were slated to have been worn on March 21st during a game that was subsequently cancelled due to the suspension of the 2019-20 AHL season. Thanks to the donations of fans and local business partners, the Vogel family was presented with a check for $30,000, as the Eagles will continue to raise funds for the family during the upcoming AHL season.
In addition to the money that was generated by last month's jersey auction, the remaining funds were provided through the generous donations of Subaru of Loveland, BEC/Spectra and Lucky Joe's Sidewalk Saloon, as well as a contribution from the Eagles players.
Due to the shortened 2019-20 season, Jayce and the Vogel family will now be honored as the 2021 "Pot of Gold" recipients At just 6 months old, Jayce was diagnosed with stage four metastatic neuroblastoma, a cancerous tumor that begins in nerve tissue of infants and very young children. For a year, Jayce was being cared for and treated at Children's Hospital Colorado. He was later referred to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York for treatment, which would require monthly trips - sometimes in excess of 18 days - from their family's home in Timnath, to New York City, where Jayce would undergo painful treatments of immunotherapy. After enduring over a year and a half of tough travel back and forth for Jayce and his family, he has since finished five more rounds of chemotherapy and 12 rounds of immunotherapy.
In addition to his neuroblastoma, he is the only child in the world known to have a condition called VIP (vasoactive intestinal peptide), which has not responded to traditional treatment options. Most children that have VIP are cured upon tumor removal, and the few that have needed more have either responded to a specific medicine, or unfortunately passed away. For Jayce, there is no known cure, but rather only maintenance while Jayce's cancer matures.
The Colorado Eagles will continue to keep fans apprised of the latest developments as it relates to the offseason and the resumption of events. Team staff can continue to be reached by phone at (970) 686-7468 or via the direct messaging feature on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. In addition, a full list of staff emails can be found at ColoradoEagles.com under the 'Team' tab.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 9, 2020
- Pot of Gold Fundraiser Begins with $30,000 Donation to Three-Year Old Cancer Patient - Colorado Eagles
- Rocket Agree to Terms on a One-Year, One-Way AHL Contract with Forward Kevin Lynch - Laval Rocket
- Bridgeport Sound Tigers to Host Free Virtual Youth Hockey Coaching Clinic - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Pot of Gold Fundraiser Begins with $30,000 Donation to Three-Year Old Cancer Patient
- Eagles Re-Sign Wegwerth to AHL Two-Way Contract
- Colorado Eagles Re-Sign Davis, Tischke
- Eagles Ink Pair of Defensemen in Abt, Scheid
- Pot of Gold Fundraiser Kicks off with Jersey Auction