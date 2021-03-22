Postponed Chicago Games Rescheduled for April 13 and 26

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Monday announced that the two recent Grand Rapids Griffins home games that were postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Chicago Wolves have been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 13 and Monday, April 26 at Van Andel Arena. Both games will start at 7 p.m.

All tickets for the scheduled Friday, March 19 game will be valid for April 13, while tickets for Tuesday, March 23 will be valid for April 26. Ticket holders who want more information or would prefer to request a refund may visit

https://griffinshockey.com/refund-request-form. Refund requests are due by Monday, March 29 at 5 p.m.

These reschedulings will give the Griffins seven home games during April, the most regular season contests they've ever hosted during the month. They had five home games in April 2015.

Having earned points in nine of their last 10 games (7-1-2-0), the Griffins will travel to Iowa this weekend for a Friday-Saturday set against the Wild. Game time on Friday is set for 8 p.m. EDT, and fans can watch the game via a subscription to AHLTV or tune in to Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM.

