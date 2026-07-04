Postgame: Trinity Rodman After Scoring a Game-Winning Brace

Published on July 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash YouTube Video







Trinity Rodman speaks on the surprise brace, the team always finding a way, and enjoying having Ben Shelton in the audience.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 3, 2026

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