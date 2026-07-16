Postgame: Sam Kerr Makes Her 2026 NWSL Debut
Published on July 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video
Sam Kerr stops by the ESPN booth to discuss her return to Gotham, playing with new and old teammates, and the future of the club.
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