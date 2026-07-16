Postgame: Sam Kerr Makes Her 2026 NWSL Debut

Published on July 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video







Sam Kerr stops by the ESPN booth to discuss her return to Gotham, playing with new and old teammates, and the future of the club.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 15, 2026

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