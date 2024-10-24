POSTGAME REACTION: Mo Babouli Speaks After Helping York United Advance in the CPL Playoffs

October 24, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

After leading York United FC into the next round of the #CanPL Playoffs, Mo Babouli spoke to Charlie O'Connor-Clarke Ã¢Å¡Â½

Postgame reaction is presented by Allstate Canada

