Postgame Reaction: Max Tissot Speaks After Atlético Ottawa's Regular Season Comes to An End

October 19, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video







After today's draw at TD Place to end the regular season, Atlético Ottawa captain Max Tissot spoke to Charlie O'Connor-Clarke

Postgame reaction is presented by @allstatecanada

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.