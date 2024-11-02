POSTGAME REACTION: Malik Owolabi-Belewu After Sending Forge FC to the CPL Final

November 2, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC YouTube Video







After scoring the winning goal for Forge FC tonight, Malik Owolabi-Belewu spoke to Charlie O'Connor-Clarke Ã°Å¸"Â¨

Postgame reaction is presented by Allstate Canada

