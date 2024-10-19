Postgame Reaction: Dario Zanatta Speaks After Pacific Clinch the Final Playoff Spot
October 19, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Pacific FC YouTube Video
After scoring the winning goal for Pacific FC today, Dario Zanatta caught up with Kristian Jack
Postgame reaction is presented by Allstate Canada
Check out the Pacific FC Statistics
