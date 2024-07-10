POSTGAME REACTION: Beni Badibanga on Forge FC's Canadian Championship Victory over Toronto FC

July 10, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

After scoring an incredible goal in tonight's victory over Toronto FC, Forge Football Club star Béni Badibanga spoke to Charlie O'Connor-Clarke

