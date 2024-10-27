POSTGAME REACTION: Atlético Ottawa's Ollie Bassett After Dramatic Playoff Victory

October 27, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video







After a dramatic shootout victory at TD Place in the #CanPL quarter-final, Atlético Ottawa star Ollie Bassett spoke to Kristian Jack

