POSTGAME REACTION: Atlético Ottawa's Ollie Bassett After Dramatic Playoff Victory
October 27, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video
After a dramatic shootout victory at TD Place in the #CanPL quarter-final, Atlético Ottawa star Ollie Bassett spoke to Kristian Jack
Postgame reaction is presented by Allstate Canada
Check out the Atletico Ottawa Statistics
