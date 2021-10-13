Postgame Family Skates Add Extra Fun to Mariners Games

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners will hold five postgame "family skates" this coming season, allowing fans to take the ice after they enjoy a game. These events are spread out over the course of the season and add an extra element of fun to an outing at a Mariners game.

"Postgame skates are always such a fun and popular promotion," said Adam Goldberg, Mariners Vice President of Business Operations. "I enjoy seeing the kids that are just learning to skate make their way around the rink as they figure out their new hobby and the adults who are reminded of their childhood."

Kicking off the slate is a special postgame skate for military families following the Mariners "Military Appreciation" game on November 12th against the Trois-Rivieres Lions at 7:15 PM. This skate will be limited to families of military members only.

The second postgame skate of the season comes on "Kids Club Day," a Wednesday matinee during holiday break, December 29th. Game time is 3:00 PM against the Worcester Railers. It is open to everyone.

The final three postgame skate events are also open to everyone: Saturday, January 22nd, Saturday, February 19th, and Sunday, March 27th. The Saturday games begin at 6:00 PM with Sunday puck drop at 3:00 PM. The full list of postgame skate dates is below:

Date Game Time Opponent Promotion

Fri, Nov. 12, 2021* 7:15 PM Trois-Rivieres Lions Military Appreciation

Weds, Dec. 29, 2021 3:00 PM Worcester Railers Kids Club Day

Sat, Jan. 22, 2022 6:00 PM Orlando Solar Bears TBA

Sat, Feb. 19, 2022 6:00 PM Trois-Rivieres Lions Throwback/90s Night

Sun, Mar. 27, 2022 3:00 PM Newfoundland Growlers TBA

*Open to military families only

Fans who wish to participate in postgame skates must bring their own skates and check them in at the promotions port upon passing through the security gates. All fans must also sign a waiver and must be checked in by puck drop in order to reserve a spot in the postgame skate.

Each postgame skate event will begin shortly after the Mariners game ends and will last approximately one hour.

The Mariners are now proud affiliates of the Boston Bruins and begin their 2021-22 season, presented by Hannaford To Go on October 22nd, with the home opener against the Worcester Railers, sponsored by Skowhegan Savings. Individual game tickets for all 36 home games are on sale now, online at the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling the box office at 207-775-3458. Full season, half season, 12-game mini plans, and 10-ticket flex plans are also available. More information on ticket packages is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

