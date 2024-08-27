POST GAME REACTION: Jassem Koleilat

August 27, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







Charlie O'Connor-Clarke caught up with Jassem Koleilat after Forge FC were knocked out of the #CanChamp by Toronto FC on away goals Ã¢Å¡Â½Ã¯Â¸Â

Postgame reaction is presented by Allstate Canada -- : OneSoccer

