Post-Game Interview with Barbra Banda and Marta

November 17, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride YouTube Video







Orlando Pride's Barbra Banda and Marta post game after their semifinal victory to pave the way to a spot in the NWSL Championship presented by Google Pixel at CPKC Stadium on November 23rd.

