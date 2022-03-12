Position Preview: Veteran Bullpen Projected to Complement Indy's Young Rotation

The Indianapolis Indians bullpen is projected to be loaded with a Triple-A veteran presence, with seven of the nine projected arms returning from last season's relief corps.

A handful of arms who saw time at the back end of the season with Indianapolis are projected to play key roles in the bullpen. Following a young starting rotation, the bullpen could become the backbone of the pitching staff. In today's game successful teams have successful bullpens, and Indy looks the part heading into the 2022 campaign.

ï»¿Cam Alldredï»¿: The 25-year-old southpaw was selected by Pittsburgh in the 24th round (714th overall) of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Cincinnati. Primarily acting as a middle-inning reliever, Alldred spent most of last season with Double-A Altoona and went 4-0 with a 2.53 ERA (15er/53.1ip) in 28 games. He was promoted to Triple-A on Sept. 8 and shined in his five appearances, boasting a 0.71 ERA (1er/12.2ip). After giving up a home run against his first batter faced in Triple-A, he did not allow another earned run down the stretch with Indianapolis.

ï»¿Yerry De Los Santosï»¿: The righty was signed by Pittsburgh as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2014. De Los Santos started off the season hot in Altoona, going 3-2 with a 2.13 ERA (3er/12.2ip) and two saves in May. He strung together two hitless innings with a career-high tying five strikeouts on May 20 at Harrisburg for his first save of the season. The 24-year old's 2021 campaign was slowed a month into the season due to a right forearm injury, resulting in an extended stay on the 60-day injured list. He returned to Altoona on Sept. 9 and surrendered just one earned run on three hits through four appearances. He was promoted to Triple-A on Sept. 20 and pitched six scoreless innings in four appearances with Indianapolis.

ï»¿Matt Eckelmanï»¿: The 28-year-old is one of three projected returnees to the bullpen who spent the entirety of 2021 with Indianapolis. He was selected by Pittsburgh in the 21st round (645th overall) of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of Saint Louis University. In 2019, he took on the closer role for Altoona and led all Pirates minor leaguers with 23 saves. Last season with Indy, the right-hander assumed a middle-relief role and went 3-5 with a 4.91 ERA (36er/66.0ip) in 36 games.

ï»¿Eric Hanholdï»¿: Hanhold is the only projected arm for Indy's 2022 bullpen with big-league experience. The right-hander was claimed off waivers from Baltimore by Pittsburgh on Nov. 3, 2021. He was originally selected by Milwaukee in the sixth round (181st overall) of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Florida. The 28-year-old spent most of last season with Triple-A Norfolk, going 1-1 with four saves and a 5.19 ERA (15er/26.0ip) in 25 outings. He also made 10 appearances out of Baltimore's bullpen.

ï»¿Joe Jacquesï»¿: The 27-year-old is another projected returnee to the 2022 Indianapolis bullpen. He was selected by Pittsburgh in the 33rd round (984th overall) of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of Manhattan (Bronx, N.Y.) College. The lefty appeared in 37 games for Indianapolis last season and posted a 4.31 ERA (23er/48.0ip) with 53 strikeouts. He also held left-handed batters to a .622 OPS.

ï»¿Nathan Kirbyï»¿: The lefty was acquired by Pittsburgh on July 6, 2021, in a trade that sent utilityman Kevin Kramer to Milwaukee. He was selected 40th overall in the competitive balance round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Virginia. He was a standout talent with Virginia and anchored its pitching staff to a 2014 College World Series Finals appearance. The 28-year-old has battled a series of injuries throughout his career, but was able to bounce back during his 2021 campaign in Double-A. He went 0-1 with a 1.93 ERA (4er/18.2ip) in 17 games with Biloxi to begin the season. After the midseason trade that sent him to Pittsburgh, he finished the season with a 1-0 record, 6.52 ERA (14er/19.1ip) and whopping 37 strikeouts in 17 appearances with Altoona.

ï»¿John O'Reillyï»¿: On June 27, 2018, O'Reilly signed with Pittsburgh as a non-drafted free agent out of Rutgers (New Brunswick, N.J.) University. The 26-year-old split his 2021 season between Altoona and Indianapolis and went a combined 3-5 with a 5.85 ERA (44er/67.2ip) in 38 games (three starts).

ï»¿Hunter Strattonï»¿: The right-hander was selected by Pittsburgh in the 16th round (478th overall) of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of Walters State (Morristown, Tenn.) Community College. The 25-year-old was dependable with Altoona last season, going 2-0 with seven saves and a 1.42 ERA (4er/25.1ip) in 20 appearances. In a comeback victory on May 13 at Binghamton, he struck out all six batters faced for his strongest performance of the season. On July 23 he was promoted to Indianapolis and went 0-2 with a 3.42 ERA (9er/23.2ip) and 26 strikeouts in 18 outings.

ï»¿Blake Weimanï»¿: Weiman was selected by Pittsburgh in the eighth round (238th overall) of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Kansas. The 26-year-old southpaw spent the entire 2021 season with Indianapolis, going 5-0 with a 4.76 ERA (24er/45.1ip) in 35 appearances. His five wins were the most of any relief pitcher on Indy's staff.

