Position Preview: Indy's Rotation Highlighted by Young Talent

March 8, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







In just under a month, the Indianapolis Indians will return to Victory Field to kick off a season that will feature young, up-and-coming talent within Pittsburgh's minor league system.

Anchored by Indiana native and major league veteran Jerad Eickhoff, as well as a few familiar faces from 2021, Indy's starting rotation could be sparked by those who come up from Double-A Altoona to begin the season. The flow of prospects into Triple-A doesn't stop with Opening Night on April 5, however, and the progression of the season could see a continuous stream of big-name prospects on the mound for Indianapolis.

ï»¿Osvaldo Bidoï»¿: The right-hander was signed by Pittsburgh as a non-drafted free agent on March 14, 2017 and reached Triple-A for the first time last year. The 26-year-old spent most of last season with Altoona, going 4-8 with a 5.09 ERA (53er/93.2ip) and team-leading 91 strikeouts in 21 games (19 starts). He was promoted to Triple-A on Sept. 20 and made two starts with Indianapolis to end the season.

ï»¿Jerad Eickhoffï»¿: The Evansville, Ind. native was signed by Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent on Nov. 28 after spending the 2021 season with New York (NL). Eickhoff was selected by Texas in the 15th round (474th overall) of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft out of Olney (Ill.) Central College and later had minor league stints with Philadelphia and San Diego. The 31-year-old right-hander will add a veteran presence to the rotation after appearing in 85 major league games (80 starts) since 2015. Eickhoff spent the majority of last season with Triple-A Syracuse, earning a team-high nine wins with a 4.86 ERA (43er/79.2ip). He also appeared in five games (four starts) with the big-league club.

ï»¿Travis MacGregorï»¿: The right-handed MacGregor was selected by Pittsburgh in the second round (68th overall) of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of East Lake (Tarpon Springs, Fla.) High School. On May 5, 2021, MacGregor made his first professional appearance since Aug. 19, 2018 after spending 2019 rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. The 24-year-old bounced back in 2021 with Altoona, going 4-9 with a 6.25 ERA (63er/90.2ip) in 22 games (team-leading 21 starts).

ï»¿Trey McGoughï»¿: The 23-year-old lefty was selected by Pittsburgh in the 24th round (724th overall) of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of Mount St. Mary's (Emmitsburg, Md.) University. After compiling an impressive 2.00 ERA (4er/18.0ip) in the first month of the 2021 season with High-A Greensboro, McGough earned a promotion to Altoona where he spent the rest of the season. He transitioned into a starting role with Altoona, going 6-5 with a 3.41 ERA (36er/95.0ip) in 18 starts. Prior to his time with Altoona, he had only started in one of 24 career games. Among Pittsburgh's farmhands, he ranked first in WHIP (1.12) and second in 3.19 ERA (40er/113.0ip) between Greensboro and Altoona.

ï»¿Jeffrey Passantinoï»¿: The 26-year-old right-hander was selected by Pittsburgh from Chicago (NL) in the Triple-A phase of the Rule 5 Draft on Dec. 10, 2021. In 2017, Passantino was selected by the Cubs in the 40th round (1,215th overall) of the First-Year Player Draft out of Lipscomb (Nashville, Tenn.) University. He spent the 2021 season with Altoona and went 1-8 with a 4.62 ERA (39er/76.0ip) in 18 games (15 starts). Passantino began the season out of the Curve bullpen and earned the first save of his professional career on May 11 at Binghamton (3.0ip, 1h, 1bb, 5k) before transitioning into a starting role.

ï»¿Beau Sulserï»¿: In 2021, Sulser was a mainstay in Indy's pitching rotation. He was selected by Pittsburgh in the 10th round (298th overall) in the 2017 First-Year Player draft out of Dartmouth (Hanover, N.H.) College. The 27-year-old right-hander was a workhorse for Indianapolis, tying for the Triple-A East lead with 24 games started and ranking fifth among league leaders with 122.2 innings pitched. A team-high 20.1-inning scoreless streak highlighted his season, including a relief appearance on July 4 when he tossed 5.1 hitless innings. Sulser finished the season tied for the team high in wins, going 7-9 with a 5.65 ERA (77er/122.2ip).

ï»¿Cam Vieauxï»¿: Vieaux is another familiar face in the mix of Indy's probable starters in 2022 after donning an Indians uniform in both 2019 and '21. He was selected by Pittsburgh in the sixth round (195th overall) of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of Michigan State University. The 28-year-old southpaw began his 2021 campaign with Altoona and went 5-1 with a 3.68 ERA (18er/44.0ip) in 17 games (five starts). He had one spot start with the Indians on June 29 and returned to Indy's rotation in late July for the rest of the season. In his Indians career, he owns a 6-4 record, 5.89 ERA (60er/91.2ip) and 89 strikeouts in 21 starts.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from March 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.