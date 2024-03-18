Position Preview: Indy Relievers Look to Slam the Door on Opposing Teams in 2024

Following a likely prospect-laden starting rotation, the Indianapolis Indians 2024 bullpen is projected to feature loads of talent with varying levels of big-league experience through minor league signings during the offseason. This, combined with fast-track arms rising through the organization, could make the Triple-A pitching staff a dominant one in the International League.

Ben Heller: The veteran right-hander will most likely be a new face in Indy's relief plans for the season on tap. The 32-year-old looks to build upon a healthy year in 2023 after suffering several injuries throughout his career. Between Triple-A Durham and Gwinnett in 2023, he went 5-2 with a 3.27 ERA (16er/44.0ip) and 57 strikeouts. Heller also appeared in 19 games with Atlanta to close out the year, logging a 3.86 ERA (8er/18.2ip) and 16 strikeouts. His additional 31 big-league appearances came with New York (AL) over parts of four seasons (2016-17, '19-20). He was signed by Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent on Dec. 11, 2023.

Brent Honeywell: Honeywell, 28, is another right-hander that has missed time from serious injuries. Rated as high as No. 14 on the Baseball America top 100 prospects list entering the 2018 campaign, the Georgia native missed three consecutive seasons (2018-20) with multiple injuries to his pitching arm. In 2023, he spent most of the year in the majors with San Diego and Chicago (AL), posting a 4.82 ERA (28er/52.1ip) and 45 strikeouts in 40 relief appearances. The son of a former pitcher in the Pirates organization (Brent Honeywell Sr.) hopes to return to the majors with an arsenal of pitches that once made him one of the best young pitchers in baseball. He was signed by the Pirates as a minor league free agent on Feb. 12, 2024.

Cameron Junker: Junker, 26, is a 6-foot-5 right-hander with ties to the Hoosier State after playing collegiately at the University of Notre Dame (South Bend, Ind.). In 2023, he appeared in 45 games (one start) with Double-A Altoona, going 4-5 with a 3.25 ERA (20er/55.1ip) and 43 strikeouts. On Sept. 23, he was promoted to Indianapolis and tossed 2.0 shutout innings with five strikeouts in his Triple-A debut the next day. He was selected by Pittsburgh in the 10th round (304th overall) of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft.

Isaac Mattson: Mattson, 28, returned to affiliated baseball in the middle of 2023 after beginning the season in the independent Atlantic League. After joining Double-A Wichita on June 22, the righty went 3-1 with a 3.62 ERA (13er/32.1ip), 42 strikeouts and .138 batting average against (15-for-109) in 21 games (one start). The University of Pittsburgh (Pa.) product pitched in four major league games with Baltimore in 2021 and is expected to spend time with Altoona and Indianapolis for the 2024 season with hopes of a big-league opportunity in the Steel City. He was signed by the Pirates as a minor league free agent on Dec. 11, 2023.

Ryder Ryan: The 28-year-old North Carolina native is expected to play a large role in Indy's bullpen this summer. Last season, he appeared in 48 games with Triple-A Tacoma and went 4-2 with a 3.76 ERA (23er/55.0ip) and 56 strikeouts. The right-hander also tossed a scoreless frame with Seattle in his big-league debut vs. Baltimore, his lone MLB appearance to date. He was signed by Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent on Dec. 8, 2023.

Connor Sadzeck: Standing at 6-foot-7, the 32-year-old Sadzeck is another giant pitcher that will appear on the mound at Victory Field this summer. Last season with Triple-A St. Paul, he went 1-3 with one save, a 5.40 ERA (21er/35.0ip) and 42 strikeouts in 25 appearances (two starts). The right-hander provides another depth option for middle relief with major league experience after appearing in 35 games (two starts) with Texas (2018), Seattle (2019) and Milwaukee (2022) over his career. He was signed by Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent on Feb. 2, 2024.

Indy's bullpen could also see some familiar faces return to the fold. Righties Hunter Stratton and Colin Selby are both expected to anchor the back end of the bullpen after making their big-league debuts in 2023. Last season, the two each recorded six saves to lead the team. Former Ball State Cardinal and fellow right-hander, Kyle Nicolas, who made his MLB debut last September, is also expected to return to this year's group. The Indians bullpen should be a strong supporting cast for the starting rotation.

