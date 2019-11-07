Posey Watch List Catcher Signs Pro Contract

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things continue with their roster building as they today signed C David Martinez.

After one season at Broward College, Martinez transferred to Austin Peay State University in the Ohio Valley Conference. As a Governor he made strides annually, becoming the Opening Day starter in 2018 during his junior season. As a senior he was noted as one of the nation's best catchers, being named to the Buster Posey Award Watch List.

Martinez was a force in the OVC in 2019 where he posted a .345 batting average, driving in 44 runs and smashing 8 homeruns. Defensively he only committed 4 errors, allowing 4 passed balls, while throwing out nearly 20% of runners.

"We followed David through the summer and held him in regard as we were dealing with some injuries from the position last year," said General Manager Tony Buccilli. "He has supreme confidence in his ability behind the plate and leading the pitching staff. We discussed his development offensively and believe his maturation will allow him to settle in professionally," Buccilli stated.

The Wild Things take to the field as they open the season Friday, May 15 at Rockland, with the home opener slated for Tuesday, May 19 to take on the Quebec Capitales at Wild Things Park.

