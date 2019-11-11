Ports Volunteer Team - All Hands on Deck

November 11, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





The Stockton Ports has unveiled their new community service initiative, the "Ports Volunteer Team - All Hands on Deck" program. October was the first month the program was in effect.

The Ports Volunteer Team is made up of the Stockton Ports front office members. Each office member chose an organization to work with and must volunteer a minimum of four hours per month. Some of the organizations that the Ports Volunteer Team program plans on working with continuing into 2020 are:

Boys and Girls Club of Manteca

City of Stockton Animal Shelter

Emergency Food Bank of Stockton/San Joaquin

San Joaquin Young Farmers and Ranchers

Stockton Sunrise Rotary

Parents by Choice

Stockton CTA Program

American Heart Association

American Cancer Society

United Way of San Joaquin County

Chamber of Commerce

"I wanted the Ports to be more visible in different areas within the San Joaquin Community," Community Relations Manager, Paige Kiesewetter said. "This program encourages our staff to make new connections in the community and it is more personal since they chose an organization that meant something to them." Kiesewetter is the founder of the Ports Volunteer Team and hopes to see the number of organizations the Ports work with grow going into 2020.

In the past, Ports players have spent time giving back to the community including reading to kids to help encourage literacy in conjunction with the Summer Reading Program and visiting with families at the Stockton Family Shelter. Now the Ports Front Office staff will work year round giving back to the Stockton Community in addition to the Ports player appearances during the season.

"I think this is a great initiative," Ticket Sales & Merchandise Executive Owen Hopkins said, "I am really excited to work with the Boys & Girls Club of Manteca and can't wait to start giving back."

The Ports Volunteer Team program is the newest addition to the many community programs the Ports already have in place such as the Summer Reading Program, Baseball by the Books, Silver Sluggers, the Anchor Fund, Counting for Community, and countless fundraising and donation opportunities. Visit https://www.milb.com/stockton/community for more information.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from November 11, 2019

Ports Volunteer Team - All Hands on Deck - Stockton Ports

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.