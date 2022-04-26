Ports Toppled by Longball in Series Opener

STOCKTON, Ca. - The Fresno Grizzlies hit four home runs and held the Ports to just four hits as Stockton fell 7-2 in the opener of a six-game series at Banner Island Ballpark on Tuesday morning.

The Grizzlies (8-8) got it going right away on Tuesday taking a 1-0 lead after the first batter of the game, Adael Amador, cracked a solo home run to right field off Ports' starter Chen Zhang-Ao Zhuang.

Against Fresno starter Cullen Kafka, the Ports (6-10) came back to tie the game in the bottom of the third inning. Denzel Clarke led off with a double off the wall in right field and came home to score on a two-out single up the middle by CJ Rodriguez making it 1-1.

In the top of the fifth inning against Zhuang, the Grizzlies took the lead for good. The frame began with back-to-back doubles by Braxton Fulford and Hunter Goodman to score a run making it 2-1 Fresno. With two outs and Goodman still at second base, Amador hit his second home run of the day to right center field, a two-run shot, to extend the Grizzly advantage to 4-1.

The Ports in the bottom of the fifth loaded the bases with nobody out on two errors and a walk but managed just one run on a one-out sacrifice fly off the bat of Rodriguez to make it 4-2. Max Muncy was thrown out at third base by Fresno right fielder Yanquiel Fernandez to end the inning.

The Grizzlies struck for three more in the top of the eighth inning. EJ Andrews, Jr started the inning with a double to left center field, and after a strikeout Warming Bernabel went to the opposite field for a two-run shot to give the Grizzlies a 6-2 lead.

With two outs Fulford hit the Grizzlies' fourth home run of the day, a solo shot to left, to make it 7-2.

The Ports managed just one baserunner over the final two innings and went 1-for- 10 with runners in scoring position.

Grizzlies' reliever Noah Gotsis (2-1) got the win allowing just an unearned run on one hit over three innings, while Zhuang (0-2) took the loss for Stockton giving up four runs on six hits over six innings.

Stockton will look to even the series behind right-hander Mitch Myers on Wednesday night with first pitch at 7:05 pm. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com or by calling (209) 644-1900.

