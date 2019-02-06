Ports to Hold Annual Job Fair, National Anthem Tryouts

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are looking for people to join in on the fun of the 2019 season as employees of the team's game-day staff.

The annual job fair for seasonal game-day employment will take place at Banner Island Ballpark on Tuesday, February 19th and Thursday, February 21st from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, and on Saturday, February 23rd from 12:00pm to 2:00pm.

Members of the Ports front office staff will be offering on-site interviews for positions in various departments seeking assistance for the 2019 season.

The Ports are looking for responsible, team-players to fill positions in the following areas: parking, merchandise sales, ushering, Kids' Zones, ticket office, promotional team, camera/videoboard operations, and ticket taking. All candidates must be at least 16 years of age by April 4th, 2019.

Following the job fair on Saturday, February 23rd, the Ports will host National Anthem tryouts at the ballpark from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Performers should be prepared to sing or play the National Anthem with no background music and in front of an audience. Selected performers will be contacted by the Ports front office for scheduling.

Job descriptions and applications are currently available , and will also be available at the ballpark the days of the job fair. All candidates may park in the West Lot, located on Harrison Street, and enter through the main gates of the ballpark.

Opening Night 2019 is scheduled for Thursday, April 4th vs. the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. Ports ticket memberships, group tickets, and mini-plans are currently available by calling the Ports Front Office at (209) 644-1900, or visiting www.stocktonports.com. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm.

