Ports Threaten in Eighth, But Nuts Escape with 3-0 Win

April 24, 2024 - California League (CalL)

MODESTO, Calif. - A pitcher's duel went to the Nuts on Tuesday night, as Modesto shut down the Ports eighth-inning rally to edge Stockton 3-0 in game one of a six-game series.

Chen Zhuang pitched well in his second start of the season, allowing just one run in that came in fourth inning on a bloop single between shortstop Myles Naylor and left fielder Nate Nankil.

The right hander from Taiwan worked up to 60 pitches in his third outing of the season after missing all of 2023 due to injury. It was the natural progression up from the 45 pitches he averaged in his previous two appearances, as the Ports will look to bump him up another 15 pitches sometime in his ensuing outings since he has looked good so far.

The Mariners No. 14 prospect Michael Arroyo blasted a solo home run to left center to make it a 2-0 Modesto lead in the sixth, and the Nuts got back-to-back doubles in the seventh with one out to extend it to a 3-0 lead.

The Ports would threaten in the eighth, however, bringing the go-ahead run to the plate with two outs. A two out walk by Luke Mann was followed by Ryan Lasko's third walk of the night to put two runners aboard. Cole Conn would battle back from and 0-2 count to work a full-count walk, and the bases were loaded with Ports.

But Modesto would go to reliever Anthony Tomczak who hadn't been scored upon in his first four outings of the season, allowing just one hit in the process. He got Nate Nankil to fly out, ending the Stockton rally in the eighth, and would strike out the Ports' side in the ninth to end the game.

UP NEXT

Game two of the series in Modesto is set for 7:05 pm at John Thurman Field. The Ports will start Jackson Finley (0-2, 7.71) against the Nuts' Brody Hopkins (0-1, 5.40).

