Ports Sunk by Big Innings in Loss to Storm

STOCKTON, Ca. - The Lake Elsinore Storm scored 15 runs in a three-inning span from the third to the fifth in a game that featured over 400 total pitches as the Ports dropped a 16-8 decision on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

With the game tied at one, the Storm (66-47) took the lead with a two-run rally in the top of the third inning against Ports' starter Carlos Guarate. With runners on first and second Nerwilian Cedeño lined a double to right center field to drive in two giving Lake Elsinore a 3-1 lead. Marcos Castañon followed with an RBI double and Griffin Doersching with his first home run of the night, a two-run shot, to extend the Storm advantage to 6-1.

The Storm struck for four more in the fourth inning on just one hit. Ports' reliever Nolan Long began the inning walking three and hitting a batter to force in a run with nobody out, making it 7-1. Jackson Merrill then lined a single to left to make it 8-1. After a strikeout, Robin Vazquez entered the ballgame for Stockton and uncorked a wild pitch to score a run and issued a walk and allowed a sacrifice fly to give the Storm a 10-1 advantage.

After the Ports (40-73) got one on an RBI double by Daniel Susac, the Storm struck for six more runs on just two hits in the fifth. After a strikeout to start the frame, the Storm loaded the bases with nobody out on two walks and a fielders' choice. Merrill drove in another with a single to left field and after a strikeout, the Storm cleared the bases on an error by Ports' shortstop Alexander Campos to increase the Lake Elsinore advantage to 14-2. Doersching then followed with his second home run of the night, a two-run shot to left field to make it 16-2.

Alexander Campos homered to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning, beginning a run of six unanswered runs for the Ports. Stockton also tallied three in the sixth on RBIs by Brennan Milone (single), Campos (bases-loaded walk), and Caeden Trenkle (sacrifice fly). CJ Rodriguez extended his hitting streak to seven games with a two-run double in the eighth inning to bring the Ports to within eight at 16-8, but the Ports left the bases loaded in the ninth inning failing to score to end the ballgame.

Lake Elsinore reliever Aaron Holiday (5-2) got the win allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits over two innings. Guarate (0-2) took the loss for Stockton surrendering six runs on five hits over three innings.

The Ports will play for the series split in the finale on Sunday at Banner Island Ballpark with first pitch at 6:05 pm. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com or by calling (209) 644-1900.

