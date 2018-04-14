Ports Streak Snapped in 3-0 Loss to Giants

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Stockton Ports had plenty of opportunities to plate runs on Friday night at Municipal Stadium but couldn't find a clutch hit. Stockton was gifted 11 free passes between walks and hit batsmen at the San Jose Giants committed two errors, but the Ports were limited to just four hits in a 3-0 loss that snapped a seven-game win streak.

San Jose scored the only runs they would need in the first inning. Ports starter Brian Howard (1-1) issued a leadoff walk to Bryce Johnson. Two batters later, Frandy De La Rosa hit a two-run homer to left that gave the Giants a 2-0 lead. Following the home run, Howard would go on to set down 13 consecutive batters, a stretch that ended with a one-out error committed in the sixth, at which point Howard was lifted. The right-hander pitched well but suffered his first loss, going a career-high 5.1 innings and allowing two runs on two hits while striking out a career-best 10.

Stockton's offense, meanwhile, couldn't make Giants pitching pay for free passes. Giants starter Mac Marshall pitched three scoreless innings without allowing a hit but had to pitch around four walks and two hit batters. Michael Cederoth took over in the fourth and pitched an inning-and-two-thirds scoreless and allowed one hit as he managed to pitch around three walks, a hit batter and a fielding error.

Sandro Cabrera (2-0) took over to record the final out of the fifth and would go on to pitch 3.1 scoreless innings while allowing three hits and striking out five in picking up the victory.

San Jose added an insurance run in the eighth inning as Ports reliever Andrew Tomasovich issued a leadoff walk to Brandon Van Horn, who stole second, went to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a wild pitch with two outs.

Rodolfo Martinez (SV, 2) set the side down in order in the ninth to earn his second save of the season for the Giants.

Kevin Merrell, who singled to left in his last at-bat for the Ports, extended his hit streak to seven games.

The Ports and Giants play the third game of their four-game set on Saturday night at Municipal Stadium. Matt Milburn (1-0, 0.00 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Jeff Samardzija who starts for San Jose on a Major League rehab assignment. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. PDT.

