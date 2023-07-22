Ports Stifled by San Jose Pitching in 3-2 Loss

July 22, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Giants left 16 runners on base but held the Ports to just four hits as Stockton dropped its second straight game in the South Bay by the final of 3-2 on Saturday night at Excite Ballpark.

For the first time in the series the Ports (33-56) jumped ahead early when Pedro Pineda lead off the ballgame with a solo home run to left field off Giants starter Mauricio Estrella, his first of the season, to give Stockton a 1-0 lead.

The Giants (50-39), however, responded with a two-out rally in the bottom of the inning. With the bases empty, Andrew Kachel singled to left field and advanced to third on a single to right center by Justin Bench to put runners on the corners. After Luis Carrasco hit Anthony Rodriguez with a pitch, Zach Morgan lined an 0-2 pitch up the middle to score Kachel and Bench giving San Jose a 2-0 lead.

The Ports rallied back in the third, but the San Jose defense prevented a big inning. Pineda was hit by a pitch to start the frame and moved up to second base when Brayan Buelvas drew a walk. Henry Bolte then grounded a single through the left side, but Pineda was thrown out at home by Alexander Suarez for the first out of the inning. Carlos Franco, though, followed with a single to right center to score Buelvas tying the game at 2-2.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Giants again rallied with two outs. Starter Luis Carrasco was pulled with one out after a walk put runners on first and second for Charlie Cerny who walked the first hitter he faced to load the bases, but struck out Turner Hill for the second out. The next hitter, Alexander Suarez, then singled to left field on an 0-2 pitch to give the Giants a 3-2 lead.

The Ports managed just one baserunner the rest of the way, a one-out double by Yeniel Laboy in the top of the eighth inning, but Luis Medina struck out Dereck Salom and got Robert Puason to bounce out to end the frame. The right-hander then retired the Ports in order in the ninth to end the ballgame.

Jorge Garcia (1-0) got the win in his San Jose debut, firing three hitless innings allowing just two walks with two strikeouts. Carrasco (2-4) suffered the loss for Stockton allowing three runs on nine hits with five strikeouts in 4.1 innnings. Medina picked up his second save of the season with two scoreless innings to finish the contest.

Having dropped eight of their last nine games, the Ports will look to get back on track in the series finale in San Jose on Sunday evening with first pitch at 5:00 pm.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.