Ports Steal Home Opener from Quakes

April 10, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Stockton Ports spoiled the home opener at LoanMart Field on Tuesday night, taking a 6-4 decision from the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes.

Stockton's Cole Conn had four RBIs and the Ports forced the Quakes to strand 14 base-runners, as Rancho couldn't capitalize on many opportunities on Tuesday night.

The Ports got a run off starter Garrett McDaniels in the first inning, but the Rancho offense answered right away, as Jake Gelof's sac fly plated Josue De Paula to even the game at 1-1.

Stockton tallied three in the second though, as Conn's two-out triple scored three, giving the Ports a 4-1 lead over McDaniels (0-1).

The Ports built a 6-1 lead in the fourth, withstanding Rancho's comeback hopes.

The Quakes scored three in the sixth, but Corey Avant (2-0) came on and stranded a pair, then worked a scoreless seventh.

Stockton's Ryan Brown retired all six batters he faced to earn his second save.

Wilman Diaz had three of Rancho's eight hits to lead the offense.

Rancho will send Eriq Swan (0-0) to the mound on Wednesday, while the Ports will go with Alejandro Manzano (0-0) at 6:30pm.

Wednesday night is Bark in the Ballpark, thanks to Raising Cane's, as four-legged friends are welcome with the purchase of a $3 Pet Pass. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

